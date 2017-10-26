8-year-old brings knife to Wausau school - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

8-year-old brings knife to Wausau school

Posted:
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

An 8-year-old boy brought a knife to Hawthorn Hills Elementary School Tuesday. 

Officials said there were no ill intentions behind the act. 

The principal was made aware of tobacco in the child's backpack, so he searched the bag and found the knife. 

Wausau Police said the student was referred to social services. 

