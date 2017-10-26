UPDATE: Classified JFK documents released to public

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Fox News has given little coverage to Bill O'Reilly, the alleged sexual harasser in its midst, while devoting considerable time to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Fox News has given little coverage to Bill O'Reilly, the alleged sexual harasser in its midst, while devoting considerable time to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Authorities say a New York woman who disappeared 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in Massachusetts.

Authorities say a New York woman who disappeared 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in Massachusetts.

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.

The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.

The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.

The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.

Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl from Mexico with cerebral palsy who is potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder surgery.

Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl from Mexico with cerebral palsy who is potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder...

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will help restore power to Puerto Rico and also improve access to clean water as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will help restore power to Puerto Rico and also improve access to clean water as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Shares of Amazon soared Thursday after the online retailer posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Amazon soared Thursday after the online retailer posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations.

The commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police says the extremely close relationship between her department and the New York Police Department is vital to keeping people safe in a time of global terrorism threats.

The commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police says the extremely close relationship between her department and the New York Police Department is vital to keeping people safe in a time of global terrorism threats.

London's Met Police chief visits US on her 1st official trip

London's Met Police chief visits US on her 1st official trip

WASHINGTON (AP) -- US has released partial records from long-secret Kennedy assassination files.

--------------------------------

President Donald Trump is delaying the release of some files on the John Kennedy assassination that were due to come out Thursday. He's approved 2,800 other records for release.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo that he had "no choice" but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He's having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."