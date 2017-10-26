UPDATE: Classified JFK documents released to public

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law .

President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

U.S. authorities say the founder of an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company has been arrested and charged with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication.

Authorities say a New York woman who disappeared 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in Massachusetts.

A University of North Dakota journalism professor says he's quitting because the school would not let him conduct seminars on the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest.

The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.

Two Honolulu women and their dogs have been rescued after being lost at sea for months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.

Mother of Hawaii woman lost at sea for months never gave up

Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl from Mexico with cerebral palsy who is potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder surgery.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will help restore power to Puerto Rico and also improve access to clean water as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the scheduled release of long-secret documents about the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The National Archives has released some of the long-secret records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump blocked the release of others, bending to CIA and FBI appeals. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

The Archives posted those documents Thursday evening.

7 p.m.

The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full. Many of the records contain multiple pages.

In a statement Thursday evening, the agency said none of the 18,000 remaining records will be withheld in full and that the redacted -- or blacked out -- parts of these remaining records represent less than 1 percent of the total CIA information in the assassination-related documents.

The CIA says the redactions were made to protect information that, if released, would harm national security. The agency says the redactions hide the names of CIA assets and former and current CIA officers as well as specific intelligence methods and partnerships that remain viable to protect national security.

6:25 p.m.

Senior administration officials say the CIA and the FBI made most of the requests to continue to withhold information from the release of the last trove of secret files about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The collection includes more than 3,100 documents -- comprising hundreds of thousands of pages -- that have never been seen by the public. About 30,000 documents were released previously -- with redactions. The National Archives is to release 2,800 of the remaining records now.

President Donald Trump has asked all agencies, including the CIA and FBI, to go back and review their suggested redactions so that even more of the material can be released in coming months.

A 1992 law required all government records related to the assassination to be "publicly disclosed in full" within 25 years. The deadline was Thursday.

6:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is delaying the release of some files on the John Kennedy assassination that were due to come out Thursday. He's approved 2,800 other records for release.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo that he had "no choice" but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He's having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."