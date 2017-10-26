Portage Co. JFK assassination specialist weighs in on record release

The country will learn a little more about the assassination of John F. Kennedy after classified documents are released Thursday night. A specialist from Central Wisconsin is highly anticipating the records.

David Wrone is a former UW Stevens Point history professor and is on an assassination archives records committee in Washington DC.

"When they say they're going to release records, will those records have anything to do with some of these irrational aspects?" Wrone said, skeptical about whether the public was ever given the full story.



He's wondering what has still been hidden all of this time.

Wrone said, "I cannot imagine what would be in there that could change my mind."

He has been researching and reading up on JFK's death for decades and said records show the murder could not have been committed by just one person.

"It would require someone shooting from behind and front to inflict the wounds," Wrone said. "This is based on the testimony of leading medical doctors and specialists on ballistics and so forth, and on the autopsy material."

He also doesn't believe it could have been Lee Harvey Oswald.

Wrone said, "in the actual Warren Records released in 1964, his cheek was tested for evidence he shot a gun, and the results were negative."

He believes pictures show that there was no one in the window Oswald was accused of shooting from when JFK's limo was passing by.

Additional research can be found in his books. He's written three himself and has bookshelves full of others at home.

Ruth Watcher-Nelson, an Archivist at the UW Stevens Point Library, said, they too, "have a special collection on the Kennedy assassination collected by professor David Wrone."

Although not everyone agrees with Wrone.

"Some it's very much about the conspiracy theories behind the assassination but some of it is, should I say, not fake news," Watcher-Nelson said.

Wrone expects the release of the files to only bring up more questions.



President Donald Trump says 2,800 documents will be released but he is withholding some for national security reasons for another six months.