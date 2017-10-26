Thursday Sports Report: Volleyball & soccer sectional semifinal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Volleyball & soccer sectional semifinal scores

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores. All games are sectional semifinals.

Volleyball
River Falls 3, SPASH 0

Boys Soccer 
Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia/Rosholt 3, Rhinelander 1
Columbus Catholic 3, Arcadia 0

