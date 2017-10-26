Thursday Sports Report: Volleyball & soccer sectional semifinal scores

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

Someone named "Aaron" is still making big plays out of the Green Bay Packers backfield. With Aaron Rodgers out indefinitely with a right collarbone injury, the hard running of rookie Aaron Jones will have to do for now in...

More >>