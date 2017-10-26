Retired U.S. Army colonel announces run for Congress - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Retired U.S. Army colonel announces run for Congress

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Steve Toft was in the service for 32 years and now hopes to win the 3rd congressional district seat from Ron Kind. Kind has held that seat since 1997.

Toft announced his run for congress in Plover Thursday afternoon.
    
Toft said his extensive career in the Army medical field makes him the "clear choice" in the race and has support from the National Republican Congressional Committee. 

 He also said taking Kind's democratic seat will require a large fundraising effort.

"We believe, and they believe that to be able to beat Ron Kind, we're probably going to have to raise over $2 million," said Toft. "And, you know what, I don't care if Ron Kind has $50 million in special interests money, it's not going to make any difference."

According to Ballotpedia.org, Toft joins Alex Virijevich, a 13-year-old middle school student from Chippewa Falls, in the race.

Ron Kind faced a military retiree once before in the 2012 3rd Congressional District race.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.