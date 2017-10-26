Retired U.S. Army colonel announces run for Congress

Steve Toft was in the service for 32 years and now hopes to win the 3rd congressional district seat from Ron Kind. Kind has held that seat since 1997.

Toft announced his run for congress in Plover Thursday afternoon.



Toft said his extensive career in the Army medical field makes him the "clear choice" in the race and has support from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

He also said taking Kind's democratic seat will require a large fundraising effort.

"We believe, and they believe that to be able to beat Ron Kind, we're probably going to have to raise over $2 million," said Toft. "And, you know what, I don't care if Ron Kind has $50 million in special interests money, it's not going to make any difference."

According to Ballotpedia.org, Toft joins Alex Virijevich, a 13-year-old middle school student from Chippewa Falls, in the race.

Ron Kind faced a military retiree once before in the 2012 3rd Congressional District race.