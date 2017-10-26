Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Grambling State shootings

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.

President Donald Trump has signed a $36.5 billion emergency aid measure to refill disaster accounts, provide a cash infusion to Puerto Rico and bail out the federal flood insurance program.

Authorities say a New York woman who disappeared 42 years ago has been found suffering from dementia and living in Massachusetts.

Trump poised to deliver a major speech on fighting the opioid epidemic.

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

The U.S. government has announced that prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall are finished and will be tested soon for their ability to take punishment.

Two Honolulu women and their dogs have been rescued after being lost at sea for months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.

Mother of Hawaii woman lost at sea for months never gave up

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state will help restore power to Puerto Rico and also improve access to clean water as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

U.S. authorities say the founder of an Arizona-based pharmaceutical company has been arrested and charged with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication.

A University of North Dakota journalism professor says he's quitting because the school would not let him conduct seminars on the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a Grambling State University student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college's campus.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) -- A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Grambling State University student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college's campus.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Stephen Williams says in a statement that Jaylin M. Wayne faces first-degree murder charges after his arrest Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the shooting came after an altercation that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into a courtyard about midnight.

Sheriff Mike Stone said in a statement that the suspect and victims knew each other "to some extent" and stressed that the shooting wasn't random or an act of terrorism.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.