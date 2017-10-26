Brewers sign infielder Eric Sogard to 1-year contract - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Brewers sign infielder Eric Sogard to 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have signed infielder Eric Sogard to a one-year contract. He was eligible to become a free agent after the World Series.

General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Sogard provides a "veteran presence" and is someone who can play several positions and get on base often.

The 31-year-old batted .273 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 94 games in 2017, his first season with Milwaukee. He missed all of 2016 with a left knee injury.

Sogard made 60 starts at four positions -- second base, shortstop, third base and left field. He previously spent six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, from 2010-15.

