Wood county resident still protesting against pipeline company

People in Marshfield are protesting to protect their homes from additional oil pipelines.

The feud between the residents and the natural gas distribution company Enbridge has gone on for years.

"Our whole point here is to build an army before an invasion," said founder of 80 Feet is Enough Mark Borchardt.

He said the ground beneath his home has four pipelines running through it already.

"2.2 million barrels per day passes through my land," said Borchardt.

Enbridge Representative Scott Suder said the company has no plan in the works for new pipelines.The company states it's told the protesters that many times.

"I want to state this very clearly, Embridge does not have a new pipeline project in Wisconsin." said Sauder.

Protesters like Borchardt said they don't believe the company.

Organization leaders say the company has the power to force the homeowners out of their homes if the pipelines were built.

Sueder states that the company will continue to answer questions for the protesters and convince them that there is no plan.

The meeting will be held at Marshfield Hotel from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The public is welcomed.