Reports of "Serial Pooper" at Southern Illinois University laundry room prompts investigation

CARBONDALE, IL (CNN) - Department of Public Safety officials are looking into a rather unusual case at an Illinois university, after several reports surfaced that someone was defecating in the laundry.

Students claim the so-called "serial pooper" goes into the laundry room of one of Southern Illinois University's residence halls, stops the washing machine, and defecates on the laundry.

"I was like OK this is really embarrassing. I'm not going to tell anybody ever," said one student. "And so I didn't until my R.A. friend was talking about it and I was like 'oh my god I have to tell everyone now.' And this happened to me and I threw clothes away and I'm really upset about it."

The first instances was reported in September and campus officials say they are now filling a police report.