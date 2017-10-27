Ill-tempered turkey goes on the attack in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - An ill-tempered turkey is attacking people in Kaukauna.

A Kaukauna Police lieutenant tells our Green Bay affiliate that the department has received several calls from people crying "fowl" about this testy tom.

A postal worker reported being attacked by the turkey.

A crossing guard complained about the bird.

Others say it pecks at cars stopped at stop lights.

The turkey has been seen in the area of Delanglade St. between OO and Lawe St.

Afraid it might cause an accident or hurt someone, the DNR told the Kaukauna Police Department they could legally take care of it so they shooed the bird into a field and shot at it, but it didn't go as planned because they never found the carcass Wednesday.

"So we are not sure if the turkey is still around or left somewhere," said Lt. Brad Sanderfoot. "We are not sure where the turkey is."

Our Green Bay affiliate stopped in at Kaukauna Coffee and Tea where people had heard about the turkey everyone was calling Turkey Tom.

"My brother Gary sent me this text that the turkey was attacking postmen and was chased off," said one resident.

Another resident said, "I think he is going to be someone's dinner."

Our Green Bay affiliate looked for Turkey Tom Thursday night for about 3 hours and never found him. No one knows if he is dead or alive, but it looks like time will tell.

However, tales of the turkey have spread on social media.

On Wednesday, the Fox Cities Scanner Facebook page posted: "Grant and lawe- attack of the Turkey, mailman was attacked 2 days in a row."