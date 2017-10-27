One man dead in Shawano Co. milk truck crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One man dead in Shawano Co. milk truck crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -

One man is dead following a crash involving a milk truck early Friday morning in Shawano County.

The Shawano County Sheriff"s Office tells WBAY-TV that the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on Hwy. 22, near Resort Rd.

Investigators said 19-year-old Oconto Falls man was driving south on Hwy. 22, when his car crossed the centerline and collided with a milk truck that was heading north.

The car's driver died. The 63-year-old Marion man driving the milk truck was not hurt.

Investigators are still looking into why the car's driver crossed the centerline.

