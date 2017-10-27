'Deer can't read signs': DOT responds to surprisingly common question

The Iowa Department of Transportation says people ask them why they don't put "deer crossing" signs in areas where it is safer for the deer to cross.

"We actually get this question on a pretty regular basis," the post reads. "Deer can't read signs. Drivers can. This sign isn't intended to tell deer where to cross, it's for drivers to be alert that deer have been in this area in the past."

The post received a lot of attention on social media, with many stunned that people were confused over the purpose of the signs.

"You might want to make note of those individuals so that their driver's license can be revoked. Seriously?" one person commented.

The DOT made the post to remind people fall is breeding season for deer.

In Iowa from January 1 to October 23, 2017, there have been 3, 344 crashes with animals.

According to their data, there has been 156 injuries and one fatality from the accidents.

If that's not enough to make you be more alert when you see deer signs, from those accidents, there has been $14,690,650 in property damage reported.