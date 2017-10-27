NEW INFORMATION: Man accused of killing Rusk Co. deputy files motion to change his plea

The man accused of killing a Rusk County deputy in 2016 has filed a motion with the court to change his plea.

Doug Nitek was set to appear at his final pre-trial hearing on Friday, but that was pushed back after his attorney filed the motion. According to Johnny Koremenos with Wisconsin Department of Justice, Nitek is asking to change his plea from not guilty, to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. In April, the court found Nitek was competent to stand trial.



Nitek faces 31 criminal charges, including first degree homicide and attempted homicide, for the Halloween weekend murder of Deputy Dan Glaze. Investigators said Glaze was shot in the head from 168 yards away while sitting in his squad car.



Four days before his death, Glaze informed a DNR warden that Nitek told him he was tired of contact with law enforcement, and the next time they came on his property line, he would shoot them.



Nitek is being held on $1 million bond. Court records show his next appearance is November 13 for a pre-trial hearing.