VIDEO: Man suspected in string of laundromat vending machine burglaries

A man stole a '"substantial" amount of money from a laundromat in Shawano County Tuesday afternoon, making this the latest in series of similar break-ins in at laundromats in the area, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said a man walked into John's One Stop, just north of Shawano, and forced open a "video machine." That's when he took a large amount of money from the machine.

Video shows a white man in a brown/tan hoodie walking into the laundromat, where he plugs in his phone. He left and returned with his face partially covered.

That's when officials said he broke into the machine and left the building. He then went back inside to grab his phone before leaving in a teal/green two-door vehicle.

Similar burglaries happened at laundromats with vending machines in Wittenberg, Cecil and Shawano recently, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the break-ins should call Detective Sergeant Gordan Kowaleski at 715-526-7906.