Ex-Stevens Point man sentenced to 13 years in prison for child porn

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A former Stevens Point man already in prison was sentenced to another 13 years Friday for possessing what prosecutors said was more than 25,000 images and video of child pornography, according to online Portage County court records.

Christopher Ehlenfeldt, 41, was convicted of 30 felonies relating to nudity and child porn following a four-day jury trial in August.

Prosecutors said the case began in August 2012 after a family member turned his computer over to police suspecting child porn was on it.

Experts cracked Ehlenfeldt's "hidden and nested files" and found the images - some involving children as young as three years old being sexually assaulted by men, women and animals - that had been collected from 2011 to 2014, District Attorney Louis Molepske Jr. said.

One of the convictions involved pictures of a member of Ehlenfeldt's family sleeping, the prosecutor said.

Ehlenfeldt was ordered to serve 13 years on extended supervision after he is released from prison.

Ehlenfeldt is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence at the Stanley Correctional Center after being convicted of 55 counts of possession of child pornography in Shawano County in December 2015, court records said. He was living in Birnamwood at the time those charges were filed in August 2014.



