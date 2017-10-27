Ex-Wausau firefighter pleads not guilty in sex case

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A former Wausau firefighter and paramedic pleaded not guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a 29-year-old female patient while she was in the back of ambulance, according to online Marathon County court records.

Clifford "CJ" Heiser, 33, is charged with two felonies - third-degree sexual assault and misconduct in office - and two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree sexual assault in the Sept. 12 incident. Heiser resigned from the fire department after the allegations were made.

No trial date was immediately set after Heiser requested a different judge preside over the case, court records said.

Heiser gave up his right for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charges before pleading not guilty, court records said.

The investigation began Sept. 13 after the woman from the Wausau area was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, the fire chief has said.

Heiser was arrested after DNA tests revealed his saliva was found on the woman's breast, according to court documents. The patient also told investigators Heiser put his fingers inside her vagina, the records show.

No other firefighters were involved according to the woman's allegation.