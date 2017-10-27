Rodgers says Vikings player gave him the middle finger after hit

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has revealed more details about the hit that sidelined him to talk show host Conan O'Brien.

Rodgers, arm in sling, appeared on "Conan" Thursday night for the Clueless Gamer segment.

Rodgers is on injured reserve with a broken collarbone that he suffered in the Oct. 15 Packers-Vikings game. Rodgers went down after taking a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

In outtakes posted to YouTube, Rodgers told Conan that Barr gave him a "one-finger" salute.

RODGERS: "I looked over at him as I walked off the field. The cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him, finger, suck it sign."

CONAN: "The guy who tackled you gave you the finger and the suck it sign?"

RODGERS (jokingly): "There's no respect anymore in this business."

Rodgers also suggested that he had 13 screws inserted during his collarbone surgery, but he told Cover 2 panelist and ESPN Milwaukee's Jason Wilde that it might have been an exaggeration.

Rodgers and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari both appeared on "Conan" to play the new "Assassins Creed Origins" game.

O'Brien ribbed Bakhtiari for failing to protect Rodgers.