Drug Take-Back Day: What you need to know about your prescription meds

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
In an effort to provide safe and responsible disposal of medications, Saturday will be Prescription Drug Take Back throughout the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The DOJ said the goal of the day is "to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications."
Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they can be misplaced and misused, according to the DOJ.
All pharmaceuticals dropped off must come from a household and cannot come from a business, the DOJ said.
The DOJ gives the following tips on how to properly handle prescription medications:
- Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.
- Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag.
- Plastic pill containers should not be collected.
- Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.
What to bring to drop off:
- Prescription and over-the-counter medications
- Ointments
- Patches
- Non-aerosol sprays
- Inhalers
- Creams
- Vials
- Pet medications
What not to bring:
- Illegal drugs
- Needles/sharps
- Aerosol cans
- Bio-hazardous materials
- Mercury thermometers
- Personal care products
- Household hazardous waste
Illegal drugs like marijuana or methamphetamine should not be brought back, according to the DOJ.
You can bring your medications to the following locations:
Marathon City Police Department
311 Walnut Street
Marathon City, WI 54448
715-443-2470
Wausau Police Department
515 Grand Avenue
Wausau, WI 54403
715-261-7800
Weyauwega Police Department
109 E. Main Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-4141
Colby-Abbotsford Police Department
112 West Spruce ST
Abbotsford, WI 54405
Wisconsin Rapids Police Department
444 W. Grand Avenue
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495
715-423-4444
Wood County Sheriff's Office
400 Market Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495
715-421-8715
Menomoniee Tribal Police Department
W3293 Wolf River Drive
Keshena, WI 54135
715-799-5908
Thorp Police Department
300 W. Prospect Street
Thorp, WI 54471
715-669-5523
Menominee County Sheriff's Office
W3269 Courthouse Lane
Keshena, WI 54135
715-799-3357
Big Flats Town Hall
1104 CTH C
Arkdale, WI 54613
Antigo Police Department
840 Clermont ST
Antigo, WI 54409
Wausau Walgreens
105 Central Bridge Street
Wausau, WI 54401
715-845-8279
Edgar Police Department
224 S. Third Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
Forest County Sheriff's Office
100 S. Park
Crandon, WI 54520
Manawa Police Department
500 S. Bridge ST
Manawa, WI 54949
Shopko
1306 N. Central Ave
Marshfield, WI 54449
Marshfield Clinic Main Lobby
1000 N. Oak Ave.
Marshfield, WI 54449
Merrill Police Department
1004 E 1st St
Merrill WI 54452
Mosinee Police Department
225 Main Street
Mosinee, WI 54455
Clintonville Police Department
35 S. Clinton Avenue
Clintonville, WI 54929
715-823-3117
New London Police Department
700 Shiocton ST
New London, WI 54961
Oneida county Landfill
7450 County Highway K,
Rhinelander, WI 54501
Port Edwards Police Department
201 Market Avenue
Port Edwards, WI 54469
Everest Metro Police Department
5303 Mesker Street
Schofield, WI 54476
715-359-4202
Grand Rapids Police Department
2410 48th Street South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
Kronenwetter Police Department
1582 Kronenwetter Drive
Kronenwetter, WI 54455
715-693-4215
Town of Rome Police Department
1156 Alpine Drive
Nekoosha, WI 54457
Clark County Sheriff's Office
517 Court Street
Neillsville, WI 54456
715-743-3157
Colby-Abbotsford Police Department
112 West Spruce Street
Abbotsford, WI 54421
715-223-4944
Marshfield Police Department
110 W. 1st Street
Marshfield, WI 54449
715-384-3113
Pittsville Police Department
5318 First Avenue
Pittsville, WI 54466
715-884-2100
Plover Police Department
2420 Post Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-345-5255
Nekoosa Police Department
951 Market Street
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-421-8701
Port Edwards Police Department
201 Market Avenue
Port Edwards, WI 54469
715-887-3030
Portage County Sheriff's Office
1500 Strongs Avenue
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-346-1259
New London Police Department
700 Shiocton Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-8505
Rothschild Police Department
211 Grand Avenue
Rothschild, WI, 54474
715-359-3879
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office
1402 E. Royalton Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
715-258-4466
Stevens Point Police Department
1515 Strongs Avenue
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-346-1500
Rhinelander Police Department
201 N. Brown Street
Rhinelander, WI 54501
715-365-5300
Town of Rome Police Department
1156 Alpine Drive
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-325-8020
Shawano Police Department
125 S. Sawyer Street
Shawano, WI 54166
715-524-4545
Taylor County Sheriff's Office
224 S. 2nd Street
Medford, WI 54451
715-748-1448