Drug Take-Back Day: What you need to know about your prescription meds

In an effort to provide safe and responsible disposal of medications, Saturday will be Prescription Drug Take Back throughout the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The DOJ said the goal of the day is "to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications."

Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they can be misplaced and misused, according to the DOJ.

All pharmaceuticals dropped off must come from a household and cannot come from a business, the DOJ said.

The DOJ gives the following tips on how to properly handle prescription medications:

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag.

Plastic pill containers should not be collected.

Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.

What to bring to drop off:

Prescription and over-the-counter medications

Ointments

Patches

Non-aerosol sprays

Inhalers

Creams

Vials

Pet medications

What not to bring:

Illegal drugs

Needles/sharps

Aerosol cans

Bio-hazardous materials

Mercury thermometers

Personal care products

Household hazardous waste

Illegal drugs like marijuana or methamphetamine should not be brought back, according to the DOJ.

You can bring your medications to the following locations:

Marathon City Police Department

311 Walnut Street

Marathon City, WI 54448

715-443-2470

Wausau Police Department

515 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

715-261-7800

Weyauwega Police Department

109 E. Main Street

Weyauwega, WI 54983

920-867-4141

Colby-Abbotsford Police Department

October 28,2017 Drug Take Back Day Event

112 West Spruce ST

Abbotsford, WI 54405

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department

444 W. Grand Avenue

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

715-423-4444

Wood County Sheriff's Office

400 Market Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

715-421-8715

Menomoniee Tribal Police Department

W3293 Wolf River Drive

Keshena, WI 54135

715-799-5908

Thorp Police Department

300 W. Prospect Street

Thorp, WI 54471

715-669-5523

Menominee County Sheriff's Office

W3269 Courthouse Lane

Keshena, WI 54135

715-799-3357

Big Flats Town Hall

October 28,2017 Drug Take Back Day Event

1104 CTH C

Arkdale, WI 54613

Antigo Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

840 Clermont ST

Antigo, WI 54409

Wausau Walgreens

105 Central Bridge Street

Wausau, WI 54401

715-845-8279

Edgar Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

224 S. Third Ave

Edgar, WI 54426

Forest County Sheriff's Office

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

100 S. Park

Crandon, WI 54520

Manawa Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

500 S. Bridge ST

Manawa, WI 54949

Shopko

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

1306 N. Central Ave

Marshfield, WI 54449

Marshfield Clinic Main Lobby

October 27, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

1000 N. Oak Ave.

Marshfield, WI 54449

Merrill Police Department

1004 E 1st St

Merrill WI 54452

Mosinee Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

225 Main Street

Mosinee, WI 54455

Clintonville Police Department

35 S. Clinton Avenue

Clintonville, WI 54929

715-823-3117

New London Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

700 Shiocton ST

New London, WI 54961

Manawa Police Department

500 South Bridge Street

Manawa, WI 54949

920-596-3390

Oneida county Landfill

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

7450 County Highway K,

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Port Edwards Police Department

201 Market Avenue

Port Edwards, WI 54469

Everest Metro Police Department

5303 Mesker Street

Schofield, WI 54476

715-359-4202

Village Park Lodge

October 26, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

Village Park Lodge

Junction City, WI 54443

Jensen Center

October 27, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

487 N. Main Street

Amherst, WI 54406

Lincoln Center

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

1519 Water Street

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Community Center

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

100 Main St

Almond, WI

Forest County Sheriff's Office

100 S. Park, Crandon, WI 54520

Crandon, WI 54520

715-478-3331

Rhinelander Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

201 N. Brown ST

Rhinelander, WI 54501

Grand Rapids Police Department

2410 48th Street South

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Stockbridge Munsee Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

W13455 Camp 14 Road

Bolwer, WI 54416

Tomahawk Police Department

219 W. Somo Avenue

Tomahawk, WI 54487

715-453-2121

Antigo Police Department

840 Clermont Street

Antigo, WI 54409

715-627-6411

Kronenwetter Police Department

1582 Kronenwetter Drive

Kronenwetter, WI 54455

715-693-4215

Town of Rome Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

1156 Alpine Drive

Nekoosha, WI 54457

Clark County Sheriff's Office

517 Court Street

Neillsville, WI 54456

715-743-3157

Colby-Abbotsford Police Department

112 West Spruce Street

Abbotsford, WI 54421

715-223-4944

Marshfield Police Department

110 W. 1st Street

Marshfield, WI 54449

715-384-3113

Waupaca Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

124 S. Washington Street

Waupaca, WI 54981

Village of Hancock - Village Hall

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

420 N. Jefferson Street

Hancock, WI 54943

Weyauwega Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Day

109 E. Main Street

Weyauwega, WI 54983

Wisconsin Rapids Police Department

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back Event

444 West Grand Ave

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

Pittsville Police Department

5318 First Avenue

Pittsville, WI 54466

715-884-2100

Aspirus Riverview Hospital Lobby

October 28, 2017 Drug Take Back

410 Dewey Street

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

Plover Police Department

2420 Post Road

Plover, WI 54467

715-345-5255

Nekoosa Police Department

951 Market Street

Nekoosa, WI 54457

715-421-8701

Port Edwards Police Department

201 Market Avenue

Port Edwards, WI 54469

715-887-3030

Portage County Sheriff's Office

1500 Strongs Avenue

Stevens Point, WI 54481

715-346-1259

New London Police Department

700 Shiocton Street

New London, WI 54961

920-982-8505

Rothschild Police Department

211 Grand Avenue

Rothschild, WI, 54474

715-359-3879

Waupaca County Sheriff's Office

1402 E. Royalton Street

Waupaca, WI 54981

715-258-4466

Stevens Point Police Department

1515 Strongs Avenue

Stevens Point, WI 54481

715-346-1500

Rhinelander Police Department

201 N. Brown Street

Rhinelander, WI 54501

715-365-5300

Town of Rome Police Department

1156 Alpine Drive

Nekoosa, WI 54457

715-325-8020

Shawano Police Department

125 S. Sawyer Street

Shawano, WI 54166

715-524-4545

Taylor County Sheriff's Office

224 S. 2nd Street

Medford, WI 54451

715-748-1448