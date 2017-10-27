MAKING THE GRADE: Weston students learn real-world skills by running business

A program at a central Wisconsin high school is teaching students how to run a business, all while letting them showcase their creativity.

In our October Making the Grade with Rebecca, we stop at DC Everest Senior High to learn how educators are preparing students for the real-world by running their own customized clothing shop, Everest Expressions.

From marketing, pricing and pressing shirts, these kids do it all.

Come along as we meet the teens behind Everest Expressions Tuesday Oct. 31 on Newsline 9 at 10.