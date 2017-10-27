Wausau restaurant holds fundraiser for local manager's cancer center

Buffalo Wild Wings wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a fundraiser in honor of a local manager. The proceeds are going to the cancer center where the manager is being treated.

"We actually have a manager here who was just diagnosed with stage four breast cancer," said Kendra O'Brien, a waitress at Buffalo Wild Wings in Wausau.

Sarah Smith, a manager at the restaurant is battling breast cancer.

"This really touches home for us so we're really trying to do as much as we can," said O'Brien.

Smith is being treated at the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.

"They do research for all types of cancers," O'Brien said.

Smith didn't want to speak on camera and said she wants the event to be focused on the cause.

On Friday all 32 Wisconsin Buffalo Wild Wings locations donated ten percent of proceeds go to the cancer center.

"I am a University of Wisconsin student myself so this really is something I have a special connection to and it's turning out amazing so far," O'Brien said. "We're just really proud of being able to help."

Customers said it's personal.

"My aunt actually has breast cancer," said Hailey Aschinger, a customer. "People go through this every day and knowing I can help somebody that really needs it feels good."

She said she's getting more bang for her buck.

"It feels really rewarding knowing that the money here is going to a good cause," Aschinger said.

Other customers bought raffle tickets to win items. Proceeds from that will be donated as well. Everything on the menu is included in the fundraiser which runs until close Friday.

Smith said she didn't expect all of the Wisconsin locations to participate and is grateful for everyone's involvement.