Assembly to vote on eliminating minimum hunting age

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Anyone of any age would be allowed to hunt in Wisconsin under a bill the state Assembly is set to take up next week.
Right now someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican-authored bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The measure would also do away with the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one gun, bow or cross bow between them.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the proposal to the state Senate.

