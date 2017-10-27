Former Lincoln Hills guard, wife arrested after bar fight

New drama is unfolding outside the doors of the troubled Lincoln Hills youth prison, as a former guard and his wife were arrested early Sunday morning.

William Dalgetty, 48, and his wife, Carrie, were taken into custody after a fight broke out at Lisa's Pub and Grub in the Town of Bradley.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the scene to find two other people, identified as couple by the bar owner, suffered minor injuries from the brawl.

Dalgetty and his wife were called the "primary aggressors" in the skirmish and were broken up from the other couple before trying to fight again, the complaint said.

Court records said at one point, Carrie Dalgetty armed herself with a large glass bottle and swung it at one of the victims.

Carrie is charged with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery. The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office said William Dalgetty is expected to be charged next week.

Newsline 9 spoke briefly with William Dalgetty over the phone. He said he cannot comment on the case but offered some insight into what it's like working at Lincoln Hills.

Dalgetty said he worked at an adult prison in his home state of California for years. However, in the one year he worked at Lincoln Hills, he said he was never more stressed.

Dalgetty said he resigned three months ago and is now trying to get his job back.

Dalgetty and his wife both posted bond.

Newsline 9 reached out to the Department of Corrections about employment standards for guards at Lincoln Hills.

They released the following statement.

DOC conducts a criminal background check of every prospective employee. Pursuant to state and federal law, DOC can only consider convictions that have

a nexus to an employee’s prospective job duties when making a hiring decision.

If a current employee is arrested, they are required to report the police contact. Pursuant to state statutes and regulations, DOC may conduct an

investigation of the employee’s behavior and take disciplinary action as appropriate.