Northwoods businesses gear up for snow

Minocqua businesses are anxious for winter as snow makes its way to the Northwoods.

The leaves are off the trees and people are bundled up for the cooler weather.

“We love it so much,” said owner of The Great Northern Coffee Shop, Joy Rasmussen.

For some businesses the white flakes mean business heats up. As for others, it cools down.

“We do get plenty of people in here for snowmobiling and ice fishing and things of that nature,” said All Things Jerky manager, Steve Burnham.

The Great Northern Coffee shop is open year round, although summer tends to be the busiest for fresh food and coffee.

"Winter here is quite a bit slower which is nice because summer is constant, ya know, you don't get a chance to relax," said Rasmussen. "It is November through May that it is slower but it's a really nice time for us because we do get that chance to sit and talk to people that come every week."

"Compared to summer it's such a different tempo," said Riley Curtis, a Great Northern Coffee employee. "It's relaxing, that's for sure."

As for All Things Jerky, they look forward to the heavier traffic from winter tourists.

"We do get a lot of walk-around traffic that comes right on in and tries all the different jerky," said Burnham.

From teens to retirees, the Northwoods welcomes a wide range of residents.

Whether the snow means business slows or speeds up, those in Minocqua have one thing in common, they're always smiling.