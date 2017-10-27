Sports Express - Level 2: Eight area teams advance; SPASH loses - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express - Level 2: Eight area teams advance; SPASH loses overtime thriller

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Eight high school football teams from the Newsline 9 viewing area advanced to Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs with wins on Friday night.

Division 1
Bay Port 57, SPASH 51 (4 OT)

Division 3
Amherst 21, West Salem 0

Division 5
Amherst 49, Crivitz 26
Stratford 38, Stanley-Boyd 0

Division 6
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Crivitz 26
Marathon 27, Auburndale 6

Division 7
Abbotsford 17, Loyal 0
Edgar 35, Pittsville 0
Wild Rose 19, Hilbert/Stockbridge 0

For full brackets from the WIAA, click here.

