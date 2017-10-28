All Access: The top moments from Level 2 as eight area teams advance

Eight teams from the Newsline 9 viewing area are moving on to Level 3 of the WIAA football playoffs.More >>
The top sounds and moments from Level 2 of the high school football playoffs.More >>
D.C. Everest girls volleyball takes care of business at home against Eau Claire North. Just one win away from advancing to state.More >>
Stratford's Mazie Nagel leads the Tigers volleyball team with a whopping 440 kills; that number evidently earned her unanimous First Team honors.More >>
Four local high school football stars are one step closer to being considered the best player in the state at their respective positions.More >>
Abbotsford coach Jacob Knapmiller wore a microphone Friday night during the Falcons' 56-20 win over Greenwood.More >>
Edgar coach Jerry Sinz notched his 400th career win as his Wildcats toppled Chequamegon 70-0 Friday night.More >>
Level 1 playoff football, volleyball and soccer regionals are officially in the books. Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Here are Saturday's local playoff scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
D.C. Everest advanced to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer regional final round with a 1-0 extra time win over conference rival SPASH on Friday. Those highlights and more in the Thursday Sports Report.More >>
