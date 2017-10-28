All Access: The top moments from Level 2 as eight area teams adv - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

All Access: The top moments from Level 2 as eight area teams advance

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Stratford pulled off one of the top upsets in the state on Friday, knocking off top-seeded Stanley-Boyd 38-0 in Stanley. The Tigers will play Amherst in Level 3 in a game that will be featured on Sports Express.

Antigo, Iola-Scandinavia, Marathon, Edgar, Abbotsford and Wild Rose also advanced with wins on Friday night.

