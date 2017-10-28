2 dead in Minnesota crashes on snowy, icy roads - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 dead in Minnesota crashes on snowy, icy roads

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) -

A second man has died after losing control of his sport utility vehicle on an icy Minnesota highway.

Authorities say 26-year-old Alvaro A. Rodriguez of Pierz was driving a Kia Sorrento south on Highway 25 in Crow Wing County when he lost control and was hit by a semi Friday morning.

A truck driver also died Friday after losing control on a snowy freeway and going off a bridge on Interstate 35 into the St. Louis River near Scanlon, just west of Duluth, Minnesota.

The name of the trucker was not immediately released.
 

