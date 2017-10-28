Seafood fans hope for return of Maine shrimp in 2018

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for Halloween

Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for Halloween

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war

On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war

Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassment

Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassment

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case with an expected guilty plea to reckless driving and agreement to enter a diversion program.

Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case with an expected guilty plea to reckless driving and agreement to enter a diversion program.

The booking of Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show has triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others.

The booking of Justin Timberlake for the Super Bowl halftime show has triggered a backlash from women, minorities and others.

Civil liberties groups have sued on behalf of more than 30 immigrants who were jailed in a Batavia, New York, detention facility and say they were wrongly denied parole while their asylum applications were pending.

Civil liberties groups have sued on behalf of more than 30 immigrants who were jailed in a Batavia, New York, detention facility and say they were wrongly denied parole while their asylum applications were pending.

A planned voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti aboard a small sailboat didn't start off well for two Honolulu women.

A planned voyage from Hawaii to Tahiti aboard a small sailboat didn't start off well for two Honolulu women.

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out.

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out.

After two women were rescued from being adrift in the Pacific for months, experts warn newcomers to long-distance sailing to be as prepared as possible.

After two women were rescued from being adrift in the Pacific for months, experts warn newcomers to long-distance sailing to be as prepared as possible.

The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.

The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.

Annabella Sciorra is alleging she was raped by Harvey Weinstein, and Daryl Hannah says he tried to force his way into her hotel room.

Annabella Sciorra is alleging she was raped by Harvey Weinstein, and Daryl Hannah says he tried to force his way into her hotel room.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of...

Things are weird in Key West, and that's a good thing for the Florida Keys economy.

Things are weird in Key West, and that's a good thing for the Florida Keys economy.

Seafood lovers might see the return of Maine shrimp to fish market counters and restaurants next year if interstate regulators decide the critter's population is strong enough.

The Maine shrimp fishery has been shut down since 2013, and a moratorium has been extended every year since. The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has said the shrimp are "considered at record low levels," suffering from poor reproduction and warming oceans.

But an arm of the commission is set to vote on Nov. 29 on whether the shrimp have recovered enough to withstand the return of commercial fishing. They were a popular winter seafood item in New England and beyond before the shutdown.

The shrimp are mostly associated with Maine but were also brought to shore in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

