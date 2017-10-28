UPDATE: Man identified after being run over by tractor in Wood C - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Man identified after being run over by tractor in Wood County

TOWN OF ARPIN (WAOW) -

The man who was found dead under a tractor is 73 year-old Chris J. Jacobs of Stetsonville.

Wood County Dispatch received a report of a male being run over by a tractor in the Township of Aprin around 9 p.m. Friday. 

When deputies arrived they found the man under the tractor with head and shoulder injuries, according to Wood County Sheriff's Department.  Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials said the incident took place inside of a storage shed. 

According to Wood County Sheriff's Department there was no one else riding the tractor or injured. 

