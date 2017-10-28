Crash involving football team's bus, SUV kills 1

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for Halloween

Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addiction

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addiction

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

Trump holding back some JFK files, others are out

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war

Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassment

The drug company founder charged with a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid cancer pain drug for people who didn't need it came from India to the U.S. for postgraduate studies and was once among Arizona's richest billionaires.

That frost in the air is arriving ever later in the United States and scientists say that's a sign of climate change -- for better and worse.

Science Says: Jack Frost nipping at your nose ever later

Five years after Superstorm Sandy slammed into New York and New Jersey, the lessons have yet to sink in.

Officials say it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, killing 42 people and destroying at least 8,900 structures.

President Donald Trump is frustrated with the FBI and CIA over their demand that thousands of files relating to the JFK assassination remain classified.

Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

As President Trump argued about what he said to the family of a soldier killed in Niger, a North Carolina congressman was quietly doing what he's done more than 11,000 times: signing a condolence letter to that family and others.

The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.

Annabella Sciorra is alleging she was raped by Harvey Weinstein, and Daryl Hannah says he tried to force his way into her hotel room.

Authorities say a collision between a sport utility vehicle and a bus carrying a high school football team killed the SUV driver and injured three other people.

The York County coroner's office says the crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Hellam Fire Chief Eric Strittmatter told the York Daily Record that the westbound SUV crossed the median and struck the eastbound bus, which was carrying Eastern York players home from a game in Martinsburg.

The school district said none of the 21 students were injured but two coaches and the bus driver were taken to hospitals, and the coaches were later released.

There was no immediate word about their conditions. Another coach and an athletic trainer were also on the bus.

