Settlement reached in lawsuit filed by family of Wisconsin Marine

The federal government and the family of a Wisconsin Marine reached a settlement in the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

Federal court records show Jason Simcakoski's family will receive $2.3 million in the agreement. According to those records, $1.6 million will be paid to Heather Simcakoski. At least $586,000 of the $1.6 million will go to legal fees.

Another $650,900 of the $2.3 million will be paid to Heather and Anaya Simcakoski via annuities.

Simcakoski, a Marine from Stevens Point, died in the care of the Tomah VA Medical Center in 2014.