Haunted museum tours at Wausau mall

WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Colossal Fossils prepared for Halloween by offering haunted museum tours of their 'Age of Humans' exhibit. 

The museum turned off all their lights and required flashlights to create an eerie Halloween atmosphere. 

Saturday, Oct. 28 is the final day for the Halloween special edition tours. 

A new exhibit will be coming to colossal fossils in November. 

