National drug take-back day in Central Wisconsin

Saturday marked National Drug Take Back Day, an event aimed at properly disposing unwanted medications.

The Department of Justice created the program in hopes of getting prescription and over-the-counter drugs out of the wrong hands.

"The goal is really to try to reduce accessibility which is the major concern and attributes to abuse of prescription opioids," said Wausau Police Officer , Jordan Gaiche.

Authorities want to get unused and outdated medications off the streets.

"It's really important for three [reasons], it protects the environment, it helps increase our public safety and it really protects public health," said Melissa Moore, of Drug Free Communities Program.

This nationwide initiative comes after President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

"Right now the opioid crisis in the United States is a hot topic and a lot of people are interested about it, a lot of people have questions comments concerns about it so I think it's a beneficial thing to have it [at the police station] so that if they do have those questions, concerns they can talk to an officer," said Gaiche.

The state of Wisconsin collects nearly two tons of medications every year. For a list of drop-off locations, click HERE.