3 people found dead in home in NW Wisconsin city of Chetek

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
CHETEK, Wis. (AP) -

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin are investigating the deaths of three people in Chetek.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it got a call from a female requesting help around 9 p.m. Friday. Responding deputies found three dead people inside a home.

The department's statement provided few other details, but said there was no danger to the public and that authorities would not release further information before Saturday afternoon.

The names of the dead are being withheld pending family notifications.
 

