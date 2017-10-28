Vilas County reacts to first snow of the season

Now that most of the leaves have fallen, snow is beginning to fall for the first time this year. Newsline 9 spoke with locals in Vilas County about how they're prepared for the winter weather.

In Manitowish Waters there are about two inches of snow on the ground. Roofs, cars, power lines and parts of the ground aren't only covered in colorful leaves now, but also ice.

People do not seem to be letting the snow get in the way of having a good time. In fact, it appears to be lifting the mood around town.

There are people fishing and hunting.

"I'm up here hunting with my dog and walked about six or seven miles in the woods and it was absolutely gorgeous," said Phil Mueller, a local hunter. "It actually makes it a little bit easier to see the bird and I think it helps the dog pick up the scent a little bit better."

There were also trick-or-treaters.

"We buy our costumes big enough so they can have their clothes and their boots and stuff on underneath it so they're warm," said Jennifer Thoma, the mother of some trick-or-treaters. "I'm excited, I'm from Wisconsin. Winter is starting that means hockey season is starting."

One local man, Richard Holm, just bought a snowplow but hasn't used it yet.

"I just filled it up with gas so it was ready," Holm said. "So far we haven't had much [snow], this is all we had. But north of us is the snow line."

The further north, the more snow. Some places in Presque Isle lost power.

However, there is plenty of sunshine and it is melting some of the snow.