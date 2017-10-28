UW-Stevens Point football falls to 1-4 in WIAC after loss to UW-Whitewater

The UW-Stevens Point football team is off to its worst conference start since 2012 after a 35-7 home loss to UW-Whitewater Saturday afternoon.

The Pointers (4-4 overall, 1-4 in conference play) scored their only touchdown on a second-quarter kickoff return TD. UWSP failed to find an answer for Whitewater's rushing attack, which tallied 240 yards and four touchdowns.

Matt Urmanski, of Edgar, saw some action at quarterback. The sophomore QB finished 4-10 with two interceptions.

UWSP will play its final home game next Saturday when it hosts UW-River Falls at Goerke Park. The Falcons gave No. 3 UW Oshkosh a scare on Saturday, losing 31-28 to the conference-leading Titans in Oshkosh.