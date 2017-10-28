UW-Stevens Point football falls to 1-4 in WIAC after loss to UW- - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW-Stevens Point football falls to 1-4 in WIAC after loss to UW-Whitewater

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

The UW-Stevens Point football team is off to its worst conference start since 2012 after a 35-7 home loss to UW-Whitewater Saturday afternoon.

The Pointers (4-4 overall, 1-4 in conference play) scored their only touchdown on a second-quarter kickoff return TD. UWSP failed to find an answer for Whitewater's rushing attack, which tallied 240 yards and four touchdowns.

Matt Urmanski, of Edgar, saw some action at quarterback. The sophomore QB finished 4-10 with two interceptions.

UWSP will play its final home game next Saturday when it hosts UW-River Falls at Goerke Park. The Falcons gave No. 3 UW Oshkosh a scare on Saturday, losing 31-28 to the conference-leading Titans in Oshkosh.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.