Saturday Sports Report: Stratford, Merrill and Newman girls volleyball punch ticket to state while Wausau East boys soccer falls short

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Girls Volleyball - Sectional Finals

Merrill 3, St. Croix Central 1

Newman Catholic 3, Florence 0

River Falls 3, D.C. Everest 1

Stratford 3, Saint Mary Catholic 2

Boys Soccer - Sectional Finals

Amery 5, Amherst 1

McDonell/Regis 6, Columbus Catholic 2

New Richmond 3, Wausau East 0

Football - 8-man Jamboree

Newman Catholic 34, Luck 32

*Newman finishes the season undefeated. First undefeated season in program history.

State Cross Country

Edgar's Marissa Ellenbecker set a new Division 3 girls record, finishing the 5 kilometer race with a winning time of 18:56.33 at Saturday's WIAA Cross Country Championships.

Kavanaugh Fitzpatrick of Lakeland won the Division 2 boys race.

Led by Johnny Highland, who finished 33rd, the SPASH boys finished second in the Division 1 Boys race.

For full results from Saturday's championship races, click here.

