One dead in Waushara Co. crash

TOWN OF DAKOTA, Wis. (AP) -

One person is dead after being ejected from a car that crashed into a corn field and caught on fire in Waushara Co. 

Dispatchers received the call at 9:23 p.m. Friday night. It happened on State road 21 by County Rd Y west in the Town of Dakota.

State Road 21 was closed for two hours. 

The victim's name was not released. 

The crash is under investigation. 

