Packers TE Martellus Bennett could retire following this season, Instagram posts suggest

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett is considering retiring from the NFL after the 2017 season is finished, according to messages posted on his Instagram account Saturday.

"After conversations with my family I'm pretty sure these next eight games will be the conclusion of my NFL career," Bennett said. "To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you."

Bennett, who was considered one of Ted Thompson's biggest free agent acquisitions, signed a three-year contract with the Packers back in March.

The 30-year-old journeyman has yet to deliver on high expectations, however. Bennett has battled drops all season, and has managed just 24 catches on 38 targets in 2017. He has racked up 233 yards but has yet to score a touchdown.

The team is aware of Bennett's plans, according to a report from ESPN and ABC News. The Packers, who are on their bye week, actually have nine games remaining in the regular season - not eight as indicated in Bennett's post.