Silo fire breaks out at Marathon Co. farm

A fire broke out in a silo on a farm in Marathon County.

It happened a little before 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening in the Town of Plover.

Birnamwood, Easton, and Antigo Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

"[The homeowners] just saw a bunch of smoke," said Birnamwood Fire Chief Randy Berger.

Nobody was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.