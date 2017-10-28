Silo fire breaks out at Marathon Co. farm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Silo fire breaks out at Marathon Co. farm

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
TOWN OF PLOVER (WAOW) -

A fire broke out in a silo on a farm in Marathon County. 

It happened a little before 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening in the Town of Plover. 

Birnamwood, Easton, and Antigo Fire Departments all responded to the scene. 

"[The homeowners] just saw a bunch of smoke," said Birnamwood Fire Chief Randy Berger. 

Nobody was hurt. 

The cause remains under investigation.

