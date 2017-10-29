New UW center hopes to spread religious literacy on campus

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for Halloween

Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addiction

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump delays release of some JFK assassination files, others come out

Trump holding back some JFK files, others are out

On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not war

Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassment

Ashley Judd: 'Tipping point' on sexual harassment is here

The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.

AP sources: DeVos may only partly forgive some student loans

Authorities in Northern California say two more people have been arrested on suspicion of looting in neighborhoods devastated by wildfires earlier this month.

A tribal court has cleared the way for gay couples to marry on an American Indian reservation in the Phoenix area after a two-year legal battle that could have repercussions for Native Americans elsewhere.

It's been five years since Superstorm Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey.

Scientists are preparing to begin a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman's brain, but experts say whatever they might find likely won't be what led him to kill 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

California is kicking off recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1, but there will be plenty of confusion as the new market takes shape.

Officials say it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, killing 42 people and destroying at least 8,900 structures.

Full recovery from California wildfires may take years

Annabella Sciorra is alleging she was raped by Harvey Weinstein, and Daryl Hannah says he tried to force his way into her hotel room.

Annabella Sciorra alleges she was raped by Harvey Weinstein

Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.

As President Trump argued about what he said to the family of a soldier killed in Niger, a North Carolina congressman was quietly doing what he's done more than 11,000 times: signing a condolence letter to that family and others.

A new center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison hopes to spread religious literacy on campus.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry comes after the Luber Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions closed last year due to lack of funding.

The center's director says it has a clear civic mission of learning about different religions and spreading that knowledge on campus.

