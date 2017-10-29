New UW center hopes to spread religious literacy on campus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

New UW center hopes to spread religious literacy on campus

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

A new center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison hopes to spread religious literacy on campus.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Center for Religion and Global Citizenry comes after the Luber Institute for the Study of Abrahamic Religions closed last year due to lack of funding.

The center's director says it has a clear civic mission of learning about different religions and spreading that knowledge on campus.
 

