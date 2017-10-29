Wisconsin researcher hopes to use UV light to save bats

A researcher from a federal laboratory in Madison is experimenting with using ultraviolet light to control a fungal disease that has killed millions of cave-dwelling bats in the United States.

Daniel Lindner is a research plant pathologist with the U.S. Forest Service. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Lindner has received almost $156,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to fund his white-nose syndrome research.

The disease infects the face, wings and ears of a bat during hibernation, which disrupts them. The animals then dehydrate and starve.

Lindner hopes to use small doses of ultraviolet light to kill the white fungus.

There is currently no cure for the disease. A state Department of Natural Resources official says the number of infected bats in Wisconsin is sharply increasing.

