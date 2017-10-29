Inmate dies at Milwaukee County Jail - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Inmate dies at Milwaukee County Jail

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Authorities say a 35-year-old inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail has died.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says a correctional officer called medical staff about an inmate in distress Friday afternoon. Authorities say the man was conscious and breathing in the mental health unit at the jail.

Medical staff called for an ambulance and then began CPR when the man stopped breathing. Attempts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced dead.

The inmate was brought to the jail on Oct. 17 by the South Milwaukee Police Department. An autopsy was planned.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department will investigate the death.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.