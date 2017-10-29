Wisconsin Rapids Halloween event for disabled girl is Sunday night

A Wisconsin Rapids woman decorates her house above and beyond for Halloween every year to raise money for children in need.

This year, the money raised from "Halloween Aid fright for life" goes to Aleah Applebee, a six year-old girl with Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

"She's all into getting her costume and she picked Tinker Bell, of course," said Aleah's mother, Amber Applebee. "She's making the whole family dress up so she decided her dad has to be Captain Hook, I get to be Peter Pan and her brother is going to be Tick Tock Crock."



Aleah has never been able to stand or even sit up, so she's always laying down.

The event organizer, Bonita Wolosek, said, "we are doing it this year to get her a larger van."

Now that Aleah is taller, she doesn't fit safely in her parents' minivan.

Wolosek said, "when it all comes together that night it's just like a miracle. You work and you work and you work at it and when it all comes together it's just like oh yeah here it is and it's everything I wanted it to be and more."

Sunday's event has a little something for everyone.

"We have the haunted corn maze, I'm not going to tell you what's in there, they have to come and see what's in there," said Wolosek. "We've got 17 stations in the back for kids to get candy at. Whatever character they are they interact with the children."

Aleah is grateful.

Amber said, "she definitely knows that it's for a good purpose and that it's for her," said Amber. "There are lots of kids from Woodside that have rallied around her so I think she's looking forward to that."

In the eight years "Halloween Aid Fright for Life" has been around, the group has raised more than $80,000.

The event is at Wolosek's house at 1820 Gaynor Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids from 5 to 9 pm.