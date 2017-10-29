Wausau celebrates the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation

Sunday is the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation and churches in North Central Wisconsin are celebrating. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau held a fair between special services.

There were interactive lessons on the day Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the door of the Catholic church.

Senior Pastor Kemp Jones said it is an important day for all Protestants.



"It's nice to go back once a year and revisit this in some special way so we can remind ourselves and our people of our roots," he said.

The pastor said Sunday represents freedom of religion.