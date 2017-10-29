Man dies in fiery crash on Milwaukee's south side - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man dies in fiery crash on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Milwaukee police say a 22-year-old man has died in a fiery crash on the city's south side.

Police say the man was speeding in a Chevrolet Impala that jumped the curb, struck a tree and caught fire early Sunday.

The driver died at the scene. A 21-year-old man who was a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.
 

