Top 5 Plays of the Week: October 29, 2017

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Mazie Nagel puts down a strong kill. Stratford is headed to state.

No. 4 - Iola-Scan's Ben Cady makes a defender miss and wraps the ball around the pylon for a touchdown. T-Birds still alive in Level 3.

No. 3 - Luckas Hackney runs right through a defensive back and throws a stiff arm on another for a long run. Wild Rose is 12-0.

No. 2 - Evan Dieringer buries a cross into net.

No. 1 - Hunter Luepke breaks a few tackles and runs one in for the touchdown. He'll continue his football career next year at North Dakota St.