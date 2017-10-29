Top 5 Plays of the Week: October 29, 2017 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: October 29, 2017

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union. 

No. 5 - Mazie Nagel puts down a strong kill. Stratford is headed to state.

No. 4 - Iola-Scan's Ben Cady makes a defender miss and wraps the ball around the pylon for a touchdown. T-Birds still alive in Level 3.

No. 3 - Luckas Hackney runs right through a defensive back and throws a stiff arm on another for a long run. Wild Rose is 12-0. 

No. 2 - Evan Dieringer buries a cross into net. 

No. 1 - Hunter Luepke breaks a few tackles and runs one in for the touchdown. He'll continue his football career next year at North Dakota St.

