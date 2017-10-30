AP sources: Education Dept. could scale back help on loans - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

AP sources: Education Dept. could scale back help on loans

Posted:

By MARIA DANILOVA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit colleges. That's according to department officials.

The change would abandon the Obama administration's policy of erasing that debt.

Under President Barack Obama, tens of thousands of students deceived by now-defunct for-profit schools had over $550 million in such loans canceled.

But President Donald Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, is working on a plan that could grant such students just partial relief.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.