Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump is expressing renewed frustration over the investigations into alleged ties between his campaign associates and Russian government officials. He said on Twitter Sunday that the "facts are pouring out" about links to Russia by his former presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump's tweets followed a CNN report late Friday that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in a criminal investigation into Russia ties led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press has not confirmed the CNN report. Ty Cobb, a member of Trump's legal team, said the president was not referring to CNN's reporting.

