Police: Meth found in Keshena Halloween candy

A parent found a small bag of meth in trick or treat candy from the Keshena area, according to the Menominee Tribal Police Department.

Police said they received the complaint Monday that a small yellow baggy with crystalline powder was in a child's candy bag. The powder tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Police said the children trick or treated in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police said they ask the community to check children’s Halloween candy thoroughly.

Contact police if anything suspicious is found.